Raymond T. Crandall

Raymond T. Crandall Obituary
CRANDALL, RAYMOND T.
92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was the husband of the late Shirley L. (Sturtevant) Crandall. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Edward T. and Beatrice (Martel) Crandall.
Mr. Crandall was the third-generation owner and operator of the former Crandall Dairy in Johnston for many years. He was the former owner of Jigger's Diner in East Greenwich and Teddy's Restaurant in Providence. He was a past Exalted Ruler of the Smithfield Elks Lodge #2359, Charter President and founding member of the Rotary Club of North Providence.
He is survived by his children, Gary Crandall (Nancy), Diane Crandall, Kevin Crandall (Diane), Sharon Crandall, Gregory Crandall (Dawn), Keith Crandall (Lisa), Dawn Crandall (Chris) and the late Thomas Crandall.
He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Mr. Crandall was the brother of the late Muriel Brooks.
His funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hasbro Children's Hospital, RI Hospital Foundation, Development Office, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901, will be appreciated. For Complete Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
