Gardner, Raymond W.
Raymond W. Gardner, of Lincoln passed into eternal life on March 25, 2020.
He was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean War.
He is survived by his daughters; Dianne Gardner of Lincoln and Karen G. Mooney and her husband Kevin of Pawtucket.
There will be a committal service for Ray on Saturday at 10:00 am in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Curran Road, Cumberland. His burial will follow with full Military Honors. Relatives and friends are invited. for the full obituary or to leave a condolence please visit http://www.manningheffern.com/
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 26, 2020