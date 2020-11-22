VALERIANA, Sr., RAYMOND W.
76, of Johnston, died on November 19, 2020 of complications from Parkinson's Disease at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Raymond J. and Jeannette (Rainville) Valeriana. A longtime resident of Scituate before moving to Johnston, he was the husband of Suzanne (Steere) Thornton Valeriana.
A graduate of La Salle Academy, he worked at the former Narragansett Brewery for 16 years, Griggs & Browne pest control service for 17 years and then operated his own business, Ray V's Pest Control, until his retirement in 2006.
He is survived by a son Raymond Valeriana, Jr., three stepchildren Stephen Thornton, Carolyn Thornton Iannuccilli (David) and Christopher Thornton and two step-grandchildren David Iannuccilli Jr. and Emily Iannuccilli.
The second oldest of nine children, Raymond leaves two brothers, Michael Valeriana and William Valeriana, and three sisters Judith Wieland (Marc), Lora Reyes (Edwin) and Karen Huntley (Ernest), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his daughter Christina M., his brother David Valeriana and his sisters Janice Flynn and Maria Banks.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to HopeHealth at https://www.hopehealthco.org/
Burial will be private. For complete obituary, visit TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
