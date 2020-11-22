1/1
Raymond W. Valeriana Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VALERIANA, Sr., RAYMOND W.
76, of Johnston, died on November 19, 2020 of complications from Parkinson's Disease at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Raymond J. and Jeannette (Rainville) Valeriana. A longtime resident of Scituate before moving to Johnston, he was the husband of Suzanne (Steere) Thornton Valeriana.
A graduate of La Salle Academy, he worked at the former Narragansett Brewery for 16 years, Griggs & Browne pest control service for 17 years and then operated his own business, Ray V's Pest Control, until his retirement in 2006.
He is survived by a son Raymond Valeriana, Jr., three stepchildren Stephen Thornton, Carolyn Thornton Iannuccilli (David) and Christopher Thornton and two step-grandchildren David Iannuccilli Jr. and Emily Iannuccilli.
The second oldest of nine children, Raymond leaves two brothers, Michael Valeriana and William Valeriana, and three sisters Judith Wieland (Marc), Lora Reyes (Edwin) and Karen Huntley (Ernest), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his daughter Christina M., his brother David Valeriana and his sisters Janice Flynn and Maria Banks.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to HopeHealth at https://www.hopehealthco.org/
Burial will be private. For complete obituary, visit TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved