Bartlett, Raymond Winslow
82, of Warwick, peacefully went to be with his Savior on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Worcester, MA he was a beloved son of the late Raymond and Evelyn (Divoll) Bartlett. He was the loving husband of Barbara I. (Judd) Bartlett.
Raymond was a graduate of Lockwood High School in Warwick. He received an Associate's Degree in Fire Science from RI Junior College and then went on to study at Providence College where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Fire Safety.
Raymond's work as a firefighter started in the 1950's when he served as a volunteer firefighter for the East Greenwich Fire Department. After completing his education, he served in Warwick and Quonset as a Firefighter, Rescueman, and "acting" Lieutenant. Over a thirty year period, he proudly served the City of Warwick and rose to the positions of Lieutenant, Captain and then Battalion Chief until his retirement.
In addition to the service he provided for the City of Warwick, he also proudly served his country on a part-time basis in the United States Air Force and Rhode Island Air National Guard for twenty-eight years. In retirement, he was a volunteer member of the Greenwood Fire Department Company Board of Directors. He was also a part of the Gospel Helpers Outreach Ministry for many years and diligently served as treasurer for several different churches around the State of Rhode Island.
He was an active member of many wonderful churches, most recently the Living Faith Christian Church. In his free time, Raymond enjoyed sing-alongs and family gatherings. He will always be remembered for his devotion to family, firefighting, and volunteering, but above all was his love for his Savior Jesus Christ.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a beloved daughter and son, Deborah L. Blackwood (James) of Westerly, and Andrew R. Bartlett (Susan) of Rumford, a brother, Lawrence W. Bartlett of Warwick, and three grandchildren, Zachary Bartlett, Marie Blackwood, and Abigail Bartlett.
The Bartlett Family would like to recognize the dedicated staff at Brentwood Nursing Rehab for their loving care and compassion.
His funeral service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:30AM at the Living Faith Christian Church, 11 Clifford St, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick, on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2PM-6PM. Interment will take place at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company #1, 45 Kernick St, Warwick, RI 02886 or to Beacon Hospice, Meadows Professional Office Park, 1130 Ten Rod Rd Suite A205, North Kingstown, RI 02852, are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 23, 2019