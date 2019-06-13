ZARRELLA, RAYMOND

90, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Born in Cranston, he was the son of the late Vincent and Teresa (D'Andrea) Zarrella.

He was the devoted husband of 62 years to Eileen (Antuono) Zarrella. Raymond was the father of Ronald V. Zarrella, Regina M. Annese (Zarrella), and his late son Raymond J. Zarrella Jr. Raymond was the proud grandfather of Michael, Mark, David, and Derek.

Raymond was the brother of Catherine Ferri, the late Adeline Riccio, Vincent Zarrella, Mary Mastrangelo, Joseph and Thomas Zarrella.

Raymond proudly served his country during the Korean War in United States Army from 1951-1953.

Mr. Zarrella was the proprietor of Garden City Bowling Lanes for 32 years. Raymond was also the Co-owner and treasurer for Zarrella Plumbing and Heating Company.

Raymond was a very giving, and honorable man. He impacted so many lives and his memory will live on for those who were touched by him.

A special thank you to Dr. Francis X. Basile for his compassion, care, and friendship.

Funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Providence VA Medical Center, 830 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908.