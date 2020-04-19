Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Razmik Martirossian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Razmik Martirossian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Razmik Martirossian Obituary
MARTIROSSIAN, RAZMIK
86, originally of Yerevan, Armenia, passed away in Cranston, surrounded by love on April 8, 2020. He was the adored son of the late Avak and Arousiak (Hachaturyan) Martirossian, and brother to the late Rafik and Knar Martirossian, all of Yerevan.
Razmik was the proverbial 'man in the arena', and one who wore many hats in his storied and full life; none of which was as important to him as that of husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He was the beloved husband of the late Kristina (Zarmanian) Martirossian, and devoted father to Karine (Martirossian) Tovmasian and husband Garnik, Gaiane Martirossian, Arousiak (Martirossian) Parker, Avak Martirossian and wife Emilia; Adoring grandfather to Kristina Tovmasian, Gregory Tovmasian and wife Arpi, Anita (Israelyan) Dudemaine and husband Daniel, Bianca Martirossian and husband Anthony, Nicholas Martirossian, Grant Parker, and proud great-grandfather to Adelina and Ani Tovmasian, and Charlotte Dudemaine.
Due to the Coronavirus, Razmik's life will be celebrated at a later date. Details to come, and will be found at maceroni.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Razmik's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maceroni Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -