MARTIROSSIAN, RAZMIK
86, originally of Yerevan, Armenia, passed away in Cranston, surrounded by love on April 8, 2020. He was the adored son of the late Avak and Arousiak (Hachaturyan) Martirossian, and brother to the late Rafik and Knar Martirossian, all of Yerevan.
Razmik was the proverbial 'man in the arena', and one who wore many hats in his storied and full life; none of which was as important to him as that of husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He was the beloved husband of the late Kristina (Zarmanian) Martirossian, and devoted father to Karine (Martirossian) Tovmasian and husband Garnik, Gaiane Martirossian, Arousiak (Martirossian) Parker, Avak Martirossian and wife Emilia; Adoring grandfather to Kristina Tovmasian, Gregory Tovmasian and wife Arpi, Anita (Israelyan) Dudemaine and husband Daniel, Bianca Martirossian and husband Anthony, Nicholas Martirossian, Grant Parker, and proud great-grandfather to Adelina and Ani Tovmasian, and Charlotte Dudemaine.
Due to the Coronavirus, Razmik's life will be celebrated at a later date. Details to come, and will be found at maceroni.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2020