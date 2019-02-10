|
Burns, Rebecca S.
BURNS, REBECCA S., 61, of Woonsocket, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Oakland Grove Health Care Center in Woonsocket after a brief and terrible battle with cancer.
She was born in Kittery, Maine, on January 9, 1958, and grew up in Providence, Rhode Island. Aside from several years in New York City, she lived in Rhode Island for most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Terence F. Burns and the late Mona Stea.
Rebecca uncompromisingly dedicated her life to her art. A gifted artist from childhood, she took art lessons from Gino Conti in Providence as a child. She graduated from Classical High School and studied art at Bard College, Marlboro College, and Rhode Island College, earning a Bachelor of Arts in graphic design from RIC. She worked as a designer and illustrator for her entire career. She worked for many years as a greeting card designer at Red Farm Studios in Pawtucket and also had a large variety of freelance clients. She created websites and animated greeting cards, illustrated several children's books, and was an excellent photographer, producing beautiful images of wildflowers.
A private person, her great talent, humor, intelligence, and creativity were recognized and deeply appreciated by the people who knew her well. She loved animals, especially horses, dogs, and cats, and was an avid and expert birder.
She is survived by her brother, Peter Burns, of Winooski, Vermont; her sister, Emily Burns, and her brother-in-law, Chris Keck, of Coventry, Rhode Island; her stepmother, Susan H. Whitmore, of Niagara Falls, New York; her niece, Alice Corvo, of Somerville, Massachusetts; and her nephew, William Burns, of Winooski, Vermont.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the (931 Jefferson Blvd., #3004, Warwick, RI, 02886) or the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, Rhode Island, 02842.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 10, 2019