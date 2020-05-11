Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Flynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Camella Flynn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina Camella Flynn Obituary
Flynn, Regina, Camella
90, of Providence, died Friday, May 8, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late M/M Salvatore and Mary (Capuano) Campanelli. Wife of the late Charles F. Flynn Jr., Regina worked at the Department of Labor and Training as an interviewer for employment. She was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church, Providence. Regina was a volunteer at Roger Williams Hospital as a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a volunteer at the Elmhurst Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, as well as being an active member of the Franciscan Missions in North Providence. Regina is survived by her sister Theresa (Terry) Murphy, several nieces and nephews, and several grand nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Salvatore Campanelli, Matthew Campanelli, and Mary Pontrelli. Services are private. For further information and condolences, please visit MOUNTPLEASANTFH.COM.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -