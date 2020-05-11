|
|
Flynn, Regina, Camella
90, of Providence, died Friday, May 8, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late M/M Salvatore and Mary (Capuano) Campanelli. Wife of the late Charles F. Flynn Jr., Regina worked at the Department of Labor and Training as an interviewer for employment. She was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church, Providence. Regina was a volunteer at Roger Williams Hospital as a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a volunteer at the Elmhurst Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, as well as being an active member of the Franciscan Missions in North Providence. Regina is survived by her sister Theresa (Terry) Murphy, several nieces and nephews, and several grand nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Salvatore Campanelli, Matthew Campanelli, and Mary Pontrelli. Services are private. For further information and condolences, please visit MOUNTPLEASANTFH.COM.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 11, 2020