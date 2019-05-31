|
SEARS, REGINA M. (ARRICO)
85, of Johnston, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Morgan Health Center in Johnston. She was the beloved wife of Henry J. Sears. Born in Cranston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph S. and Mary A. (Nicewicz) Arrico. Regina was a jewelry worker for many years.
She was the devoted mother of Maryann J. Paglia of Warwick; loving grandmother of Carol Smith and her husband Winston, Victoria Rego, Nicholas Rego and Peter Paglia; cherished great-grandmother of nine and dear sister of Joyce Bonomo of Pawcatuck, CT.
Her visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 2nd, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. followed by a funeral home service at 3:00 p.m., in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. Burial will be private. Flowers are kindly omitted. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2019