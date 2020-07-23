MASTRANGELO, REGINA (CARFORIO)
95, passed away in Hospice care at South Kingstown Nursing & Rehab on July 17, 2020. Regina is survived by her three children, Donna Wild (David), Sandra Austin (Gary), and Paul Mastrangelo (Kim, deceased) along with her six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Domenic, as well as her brother and sister. She was born in Providence, daughter of the late Cosimo and Victoria Caforio, and was married on June 26, 1944 even as Domenic continued to serve as a radio operator in the Army Air Corp. Together they settled in Warwick to raise their family, retired to Florida, and then returned to Rhode Island to be with family. Her whole life Regina was ready to cook or bake for anyone, often involving Sunday macaroni with gravy, homemade pepper biscuits, and the latest dessert recipe she found. She also enjoyed crocheting afghans and discovered cheer leading for the first time in her sixties. While never a big sports fan, she learned to always ask about "the big game." Somewhere, a dinner of crabs and mussels waits for her with a glass of homemade wine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00AM in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston, RI followed by a burial at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Dementia Society of America
, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901(https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate
) or Kindred At Home Foundation 2374 Post Road, Suite 206, Warwick, RI 02886, or Christ the King Parish, 180 Old North Rd, Kingston, RI 02881. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com
.