|
|
Coleman, Reid
Reid W Coleman MD FACP
Reid Coleman, age 69, of Columbia, Maryland died peacefully on December 2, 2019, having been treated for several malignancies. He was born January 13, 1950 to the late Howard and Joan (Markham) Coleman in St. Charles Illinois.
He and Katherine (Newberry) Coleman were married on July 7, 1979 and have two children – Brendan Coleman of Raynham, MA and Laura Coleman Bacon of Catonsville, MD. Laura and Charles Bacon are the parents of Reid and Kate's grandchildren, Skylar and Owen Bacon.
Beside his wife, children and grandchildren Reid is survived by his sister Lynn Ferrari Neilson and her husband Ron, sister-in-law Deirdre Jordan Coleman, and several nieces, great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Thomas Coleman.
After receiving his MD from Brown University, he practiced internal medicine for over twenty years in Providence, RI. In 2001 he became the Medical Director for IS at the Lifespan Health System until 2011 when he became CMIO for Nuance Communications. Throughout his career he continued to teach residents and students in the Brown system and received many teaching awards. After retiring in 2017 he pursued traveling, woodworking, and playing bridge
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. with receiving of friends beforehand from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Witzke Funeral Homes Inc. 5555 Twin Knolls Road. Columbia, MD 21045. A luncheon celebrating his life will follow the service. Reid asked that in lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a memorial gift donate to their favorite charity.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 8, 2019