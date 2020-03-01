|
Berg, Reina
Reina Mae Berg, age 93, wife of the late John H. Berg of Andover, ME passed away peacefully at home on February 20, 2020 with family by her side. Born October 26, 1926 in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of Harold and Marion (Mayor) Johnston.She and John were married in 1947 until he passed in 2015.
Reina was a 1944 graduate of East Providence High School and then attended Katherine Gibbs School. In 1982, she graduated from the University of Rhode Island With Distinction earning a BA in General Studies. She earned a MA in Education in 1987 also at URI. Before retiring, she worked as a career counselor in the Counseling and Career Services Office at URI.
Reina had a lovely contralto singing voice and was an avid reader. She was also an enthusiastic canoeist along with her husband John. Throughout their lives, they went on numerous wilderness canoe trips by themselves and with family. The Allagash and the Quetico were their favorite waterways. On one of their trips, they retraced Thoreau's journey through the Allagash.
A colleague at URI described her best: "Reina Berg is a very unusual person. She makes no attempt to stand out in a crowd, she just does. She can't help it. She just does. That is the price of competence and effectiveness with a healthy mix of kindness, wit and good humor. Humility seems to be a rare quality these days – she has it too."
Reina is survived by son Eric Berg and his wife Wendy of Rome, ME, daughter Terry Berg-Vallee of Wesley Chapel, FL, daughter Patty Gustafson and her husband Michael of Warren, ME, son Kurt Berg and his wife Amy of Andover, ME, five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She was loved and is greatly missed.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 1, 2020