Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Remo "Ray" Cicchelli

Remo "Ray" Cicchelli Obituary
CICCHELLI, REMO "RAY"
98, of Warwick, formerly of Peck Hill Rd., Johnston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Kent Regency in Warwick.
His funeral service will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Friday at 11:00 am. VISITING HOURS will precede his funeral service from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Kindly omit flowers. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 8, 2019
