CICCHELLI, REMO "RAY"
98, of Warwick, formerly of Peck Hill Rd., Johnston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Kent Regency in Warwick.
His funeral service will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Friday at 11:00 am. VISITING HOURS will precede his funeral service from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Kindly omit flowers. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 8, 2019