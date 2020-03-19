|
|
ZACHARIE, Rene L.
Rene L. Zacharie, 90, died recently at the Hulitar Hospice Center with family by his side. He had been married to the late Cecile (Lariviere) Zacharie for 53 years. He was the son of Maurice P. Zacharie and Lea (Biscornet) Zacharie. He was born in Central Falls and lived there for most of his life until moving to Pawtucket and later to Cumberland. He was a life-long member of Holy Spirit Parish of Central Falls, including its predecessor Notre Dame Church, and was a volunteer for many parish activities well into his eighties. He served his country during the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Army. He also served his community as a call man for the Central Falls Fire Department for over 20 years. Though he was a carpenter by trade, he also worked as a silk screener, a butcher, a caterer and a construction worker. He worked for Union Wadding Company for 27 years in the machine shop/maintenance department and retired in 1994 to care for his ailing wife for the next 14 years.
He is survived by his two daughters, Lorette Lanni and her husband Louis of Vero Beach, FL and Louise Zacharie of Cumberland, RI with whom he lived. He leaves one grandchild, Bennett Lanni of Riverview, FL. He is survived by one sister, Doris Caron, and was brother to the late Jeannette Larose, Normand Zacharie, Marcel Zacharie, and Omer Zacharie, who predeceased him by 12 days. He leaves his brother-in-law Normand Lariviere and three sisters-in-law, Yvette Zacharie, Rita Zacharie and Theresa Arnold, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Rene's Life Celebration, beginning on Friday with Visiting Hours from 4 PM to 7PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 9:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Please be advised that due to the State of Rhode Island mandates there will no more than 25 visitors allowed in the funeral home at any time. Live streaming and video calls will be available for all scheduled services. Please visit Rene's online memorial on www. jjduffyfuneralhome.com for instructions on video calls and webcasting.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Holy Spirit Parish (Renovation Fund), 1030 Dexter Street, Central Falls, RI 02863.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 19, 2020