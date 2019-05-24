Home

Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
St. Charles Borromeo Church
178 Dexter St.
Providence, RI
Rene M. Plante

Rene M. Plante Obituary
Plante, Rene M.
68, of Wallum Lake Rd., Pascoag, passed away Tuesday May 21, 2019 in Zambarano Hospital.
Born in Providence he was the son of the late Rene M. and Anna Elizabeth ( Duffy ) Plante.
Mr. Plante was a graduate of OLP High School and the former OLP Seminary in Providence. He worked for many years as an Administrator for St. Charles Borromeo Church in Providence.
Mr. Plante is survived by his uncle, Charles E. Plante, nephew and Robert Plante. He was the brother of the late George J. and Arthur F. Plante.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Saturday June 1, 2019 in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 178 Dexter St., Providence followed by burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Arrangements by the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, Providence.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2019
