HAMEL, RENÉ R.
90, of Harvest Dr., passed away peacefully, at home, in his sleep on Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 67 years to the late Rita E. (Bruneau) Hamel before her passing on March 28, 2018.
Born in North Smithfield and a life-long resident of the Pawtuxet Valley, he was the son of the late G. Roland and Cora (Bergeron) Hamel.
René served in the US Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Harlan R. Dickson DD 708. After finishing the service, René was a partner of Reggie & René's Texaco in Cranston. In 1961, the business moved to West Shore Road in Warwick, opening as HAMA Armature Co., Inc., specializing in rebuilt starters & alternators for automobiles, heavy duty equipment and marine vessels. René was well known for his expertise in rebuilding, he especially enjoyed rebuilding Harley Davidson motorcycle generators and 1950-1960 car generators. René worked until closing the business in 2001. He loved spending time with his family and also enjoyed spending time at his vacation home in Center Conway, NH. He was a member of the Anthony PNA Lodge 1001, VFW Post 449 and the Knights of Columbus.
He was the father of Renée R. Wickham and husband John, Joyce A. Bradshaw and husband Michael, Sheila L. Socha and husband John, all of Coventry, Janice M. Theroux and husband Matthew of West Warwick, and the late Arline R. Fontaine and Denise Hamel. René was the grandfather of Crystal (Dave) Gaouette, Monique (David) Boulanger, Chasity (Michael) Hogan, John M. Socha (Courtney Crone), Allyson Holihen (Jared McLaughlin), Aimée Holihen, Adam Wickham, Cady Butson and the late Kyle Bradshaw who passed away on May 28, 2018; great-grandfather of Trevor Gaouette, Amber Gaouette, William Correia IV, Shanna Correia, Thomas McLaughlin, Lorelai Socha, Cameron Boulanger, Kaden Boulanger and the late Travis Gaouette. He was the brother of the late Rita Mailloux and the late Jeannette Tellier.
The family would like to give a special thank you to René's niece Jackie.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions in place, René's Mass of Christian Burial and Interment with Military Honors in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Warwick will be private for the family. iannottifh.com