Rene R. Valcourt Sr.
VALCOURT, SR., RENE R.
Passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25th at the age of 66. He was the son of the late Rene J. Valcourt and Auralie "Lena" (Dousteau) Valcourt. He was the loving husband of Eileen (Olsen) Valcourt. He is survived by his daughter Dawnmarie (Valcourt) Sasa and husband Zack, his sons and Rene R. Valcourt Jr. (U.S. Navy Ret.), and Brian S. Valcourt all of Cranston, RI, Derek Valcourt of Florida, and his stepdaughter Dawn Trimble. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jordan, Hannah, Drew, Brady, step-grandchildren Devin and Gage, and great-grandson Brayden. He was also a wonderful brother to Susan (Valcourt) Ramaglia and her late husband Danny, as well as his late sisters Irene Davies and Nancy Crisostomi. He leaves many other beloved family and friends whom he deeply cherished.
Before retiring, Rene worked as owner and operator of Ocean State Painting & Plastering. He was an entrepreneur and self-taught craftsman; he built his family's home on Wallace Street, and prided himself on teaching his crafts to others. In his earlier years, he was a drummer and played in a local band. He also enjoyed boating, he was a car enthusiast, and loved cooking. He took great care to pass on his favorite recipes to his children, like his recipe for homemade gravy & meatballs and his famous Italian chicken escarole soup. His presence was energetic and he made everyone in the room laugh. His pastime in retirement was football; he loved the New England Patriots and shared the love of the game with his sons, grandchildren, son-like Bill Marcello and his precious Shami.
Above all else, he was a simple man with big dreams and lived a wonderful life full of love. His memory will live on in all of us.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his VISITING HOURS Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 2-5pm in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. His funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Station Fire Memorial Foundation: 78 Wilbur Ave, Cranston, RI 02920 (in honor of his late nephew Alfred "Freddy" Crisostomi). Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
