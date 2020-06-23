FLINK, Renee Lampert
of Providence, Rhode Island died peacefully on June 21, 2020. She was born on August 26, 1929 to Anna and Morris Lampert, and raised with her sister Miriam in New Bedford Massachusetts. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Mount Holyoke College in North Hampton, Massachusetts. Shortly after college she met and married Alan Flink of Providence, Rhode Island. They were married for 68 years. Renee is survived by Alan, their three children Marc, Philip and Peter Flink, her grandchildren Andrew, Sarah, Hannah, Philip, Leanne and Trevor Flink, and her great grandchild Zoe Flink. She was predeceased by her grandchild Madison Flink and her sister Miriam Hurwitz.
Renee loved helping others. Following her graduation from Mount Holyoke she worked as a social worker. While raising her family in Providence, Renee volunteered tirelessly for many social and political causes, including the improvement of community schools and the advancement of women in the workplace. Most notably, she was a long-time, passionate supporter of women's rights and volunteered at Planned Parenthood during the organization's most turbulent time in Rhode Island. Planned Parenthood recognized Renee's dedication in naming her their Volunteer of the Year.
Renee's greatest love was for her family and friends. In addition to raising her three boys, she was very close to her sister Miriam and her husband Herbert Hurwitz of Newton Massachusetts, their three children Martin Hurwitz, Ann Forster and Peter Hurwitz, and their grandchildren and great grandchildren. For many years, the Flink and Hurwitz families shared weekends, vacations, and a ski house in Maine.
Renee will be fondly remembered for her loyalty to family and friends, and the close bonds she was able to forge and maintain with so many people throughout her life.
Due to Covid restrictions, Renee's funeral will be private. Donations in memory of Renee Lampert Flink can be sent to Planned Parenthood or to a charity of your choice.
of Providence, Rhode Island died peacefully on June 21, 2020. She was born on August 26, 1929 to Anna and Morris Lampert, and raised with her sister Miriam in New Bedford Massachusetts. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Mount Holyoke College in North Hampton, Massachusetts. Shortly after college she met and married Alan Flink of Providence, Rhode Island. They were married for 68 years. Renee is survived by Alan, their three children Marc, Philip and Peter Flink, her grandchildren Andrew, Sarah, Hannah, Philip, Leanne and Trevor Flink, and her great grandchild Zoe Flink. She was predeceased by her grandchild Madison Flink and her sister Miriam Hurwitz.
Renee loved helping others. Following her graduation from Mount Holyoke she worked as a social worker. While raising her family in Providence, Renee volunteered tirelessly for many social and political causes, including the improvement of community schools and the advancement of women in the workplace. Most notably, she was a long-time, passionate supporter of women's rights and volunteered at Planned Parenthood during the organization's most turbulent time in Rhode Island. Planned Parenthood recognized Renee's dedication in naming her their Volunteer of the Year.
Renee's greatest love was for her family and friends. In addition to raising her three boys, she was very close to her sister Miriam and her husband Herbert Hurwitz of Newton Massachusetts, their three children Martin Hurwitz, Ann Forster and Peter Hurwitz, and their grandchildren and great grandchildren. For many years, the Flink and Hurwitz families shared weekends, vacations, and a ski house in Maine.
Renee will be fondly remembered for her loyalty to family and friends, and the close bonds she was able to forge and maintain with so many people throughout her life.
Due to Covid restrictions, Renee's funeral will be private. Donations in memory of Renee Lampert Flink can be sent to Planned Parenthood or to a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.