Reva L. Subar
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Reva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SUBAR, REVA L.
(nee Gorenstein), 79, of Providence, RI, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29 at her daughter's home in Maryland surrounded by her son and daughter. She was the beloved wife of the late Cantor Natan Subar and then the late Harold Isserlis; loving mother of Ilana and Yossi Subar; dear mother-in-law of Deena Abel Subar; and adoring grandmother of Natan and Noam Subar. She is also survived by her sister Libby Gillman and brother Burt Gorenstein. Funeral services at Swan Point Cemetery in RI will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to her synagogue, Temple Emanu-El, 99 Taft Ave., Providence, RI 02906; or Ben Gurion University of the Negev, AABGU, 1001 Avenue of the Americas, 19th Floor, NY, NY 10018. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Chapel
1100 New London Avenue
Cranston, RI 02920
(401) 463-7771
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved