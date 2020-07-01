SUBAR, REVA L.
(nee Gorenstein), 79, of Providence, RI, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29 at her daughter's home in Maryland surrounded by her son and daughter. She was the beloved wife of the late Cantor Natan Subar and then the late Harold Isserlis; loving mother of Ilana and Yossi Subar; dear mother-in-law of Deena Abel Subar; and adoring grandmother of Natan and Noam Subar. She is also survived by her sister Libby Gillman and brother Burt Gorenstein. Funeral services at Swan Point Cemetery in RI will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to her synagogue, Temple Emanu-El, 99 Taft Ave., Providence, RI 02906; or Ben Gurion University of the Negev, AABGU, 1001 Avenue of the Americas, 19th Floor, NY, NY 10018. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
(nee Gorenstein), 79, of Providence, RI, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29 at her daughter's home in Maryland surrounded by her son and daughter. She was the beloved wife of the late Cantor Natan Subar and then the late Harold Isserlis; loving mother of Ilana and Yossi Subar; dear mother-in-law of Deena Abel Subar; and adoring grandmother of Natan and Noam Subar. She is also survived by her sister Libby Gillman and brother Burt Gorenstein. Funeral services at Swan Point Cemetery in RI will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to her synagogue, Temple Emanu-El, 99 Taft Ave., Providence, RI 02906; or Ben Gurion University of the Negev, AABGU, 1001 Avenue of the Americas, 19th Floor, NY, NY 10018. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.