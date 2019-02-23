|
|
MARTIN, REYNOLDS J.
87, of Miles Avenue, died peacefully on February 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Caroline J. (Dibble) Martin.
His funeral will be held on Monday February 25, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a funeral service in Swan Point Cemetery Historic Chapel, Blackstone Blvd., Providence at 10 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Swan Point Cemetery.
Calling hours are Sunday 2-4 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 23, 2019