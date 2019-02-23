The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
8:45 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Swan Point Cemetery Historic Chapel,
Blackstone Blvd.
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reynolds Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reynolds J. Martin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Reynolds J. Martin Obituary
MARTIN, REYNOLDS J.
87, of Miles Avenue, died peacefully on February 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Caroline J. (Dibble) Martin.
His funeral will be held on Monday February 25, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a funeral service in Swan Point Cemetery Historic Chapel, Blackstone Blvd., Providence at 10 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Swan Point Cemetery.
Calling hours are Sunday 2-4 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Download Now