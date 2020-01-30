|
|
Nunes, Rhonda A.
68, of Bristol passed away on Tuesday January 28, 2020.
Rhonda was the wife of Paul F. Nunes for the last 36 years.
Rhonda was the daughter of the late Joseph and Diane (Perry) Morenzi.
Born in Bristol Rhonda was an alumni of the class of 1969 of Fatima High School. She then went on to continue her education at Johnson and Wales College in Providence. Rhonda worked as a Departmental Officer for local banks. Rhonda was a member of the Bristol Personnel Board in the early 2000's and later went on to be the chairperson of the board.
In addition to her husband Paul, Rhonda leaves behind a son Doug W. Morenzi (Jennifer). She is also survived by her siblings Joseph Morenzi (Maura) and Patricia Patalano. Her memory will also live on through her nephews Gary Patalano, Ryan Patalano, Connor Morenzi, Cameron Morenzi, Joseph Botelho, Anthony Botelho and her numerous friends and acquaintances.
Funeral services from the Sansone Funeral Home, 192 Wood Street, Bristol, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 9:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 141 State Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in North Burial Ground, Hope Street, Bristol. Visiting hours will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Bristol Animal Shelter, 11 Broadcommon Road Unit 155, Bristol, RI 02809
For online condolences, shared memories, information and directions go to www.sansonefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 30, 2020