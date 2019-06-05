|
|
ANTERNI, RICCARDO (RICHARD)
94, of Barrington passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of the late Elaine (Palmieri) Anterni. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Luigi and Maddalena (Bee) Anterni.
Richard was a World War II Army veteran 71st Infantry Regiment, 44th Division in the European theater. He attended RISD earning certificates in Mechanical Engineering. He was a past member of the Society of Plastic Engineers and the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. He retired as the Executive Vice President of Manufacturing and Engineering of U.S. Container Corporation. He was also the Vice President of Engineering and Technical Services of Tupperware International. Early in retirement, he was an Italian interpreter for Electra Form Industries.
He is survived by his daughter Karen Anterni, his son Peter Anterni and his wife Nicole, and 4 grandchildren Kelly Payton, Mark Payton, Mallory Place and her husband Joshua, and Alec Anterni. He was the brother of Inez Beadles, Esther Beadles, the late Bruna Bissonnette and John Anterni.
Funeral and calling hours are omitted. Please make donations in his memory to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 N Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 5, 2019