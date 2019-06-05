Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Riccardo Anterni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Riccardo (Richard) Anterni

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Riccardo (Richard) Anterni Obituary
ANTERNI, RICCARDO (RICHARD)
94, of Barrington passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of the late Elaine (Palmieri) Anterni. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Luigi and Maddalena (Bee) Anterni.
Richard was a World War II Army veteran 71st Infantry Regiment, 44th Division in the European theater. He attended RISD earning certificates in Mechanical Engineering. He was a past member of the Society of Plastic Engineers and the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. He retired as the Executive Vice President of Manufacturing and Engineering of U.S. Container Corporation. He was also the Vice President of Engineering and Technical Services of Tupperware International. Early in retirement, he was an Italian interpreter for Electra Form Industries.
He is survived by his daughter Karen Anterni, his son Peter Anterni and his wife Nicole, and 4 grandchildren Kelly Payton, Mark Payton, Mallory Place and her husband Joshua, and Alec Anterni. He was the brother of Inez Beadles, Esther Beadles, the late Bruna Bissonnette and John Anterni.
Funeral and calling hours are omitted. Please make donations in his memory to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 N Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.