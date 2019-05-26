Home

Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 461-4843
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
8:30 AM
Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church
School St.
North Kingstown, RI
BUGBEE, RICHARD A.
87, of North Kingstown died Thursday at home surrounded by his family.
He was the husband of Margaret A. (Cartwright) Bugbee.
Born in Norwich, Connecticut, a son of the late Arthur M. and Sarah M. (Whalen) Bugbee, he was a longtime Providence resident before moving to North Kingstown thirteen years ago. Mr. Bugbee was a barber and owned the Melrose Barber Shop for twenty years before retiring in 1989. He served in the United States Navy. Mr. Bugbee was an active member and Past Exalted Ruler of the Tri-City ELKS Lodge #14 BPOE formerly the Providence Lodge. He then served as Past State President and District Deputy B.P.O.E.
Mr. Bugbee was also a member of the VFW, American Legion Post 60 and the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 42.
Besides his wife, he leaves two sons, Richard A. Bugbee, Jr. of Providence and William A. Bugbee of Colorado; four
daughters, Sarah A. Potter of Warwick, Barbara J. Rapin of Grand Rapids, MI, Deborah L. Bugbee and Beverly F. French both of North Kingstown. 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
His funeral will be Wednesday at 8:30 from the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home, 982 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis de Sales Church,
School St. North Kingstown at 10 AM. Calling Hours Tuesday 5-7 PM.
Burial with military honors will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. www.trainorfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2019
