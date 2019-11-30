|
CALKINS, RICHARD A. "Rick"
67, passed away at home Monday, November 25, 2019. He was the husband of the late Rachelle T. (St. Sauveur) Calkins. Born in Providence, a son of the late Edward and Elvira (Ansaldi) Calkins. Mr. Calkins was a cable man for Verizon for over 30 years before retiring in 2003 and was a Chepachet resident since 1977.
He was the father of Chris Nappa (Jenn), Melissa Worcester (Rick), Marcie LaPorte (Louis) all of Smithfield and Monique Chamberlin (Jason) of Warwick. He was the grandfather of Anthony and Jarrett Nappa, Alexis and Richard Worcester, Joseph and Alexander LaPorte, Jillian and Sophia Chamberlin.
His funeral will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10AM in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44), Greenville.
Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston. Visitation Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 1-4PM.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 30, 2019