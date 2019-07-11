The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
Richard A. DeSimone Jr. Obituary
DeSIMONE, JR., RICHARD A.
60, of Warwick passed away on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 at his home in Warwick.
His funeral will be held on Saturday at 9 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Friday 5- 8pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: The Red Sox Foundation, 4 Jersey St., Boston, MA 02215. Visit NardolilloFh.com for online condolences and full obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 11, 2019
