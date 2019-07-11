|
DeSIMONE, JR., RICHARD A.
60, of Warwick passed away on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 at his home in Warwick.
His funeral will be held on Saturday at 9 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Friday 5- 8pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: The Red Sox Foundation, 4 Jersey St., Boston, MA 02215. Visit NardolilloFh.com for online condolences and full obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 11, 2019