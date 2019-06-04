Home

A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 861-5432
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
8:45 AM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raymond Church
1240 North Main St.
Providence, RI
View Map
Richard A. Hackett Obituary
HACKETT, RICHARD A.
83, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 2, 2019. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Paul and Gladys (Fox) Hackett. Richard attended Mount Pleasant High School and after graduation, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After his Honorable Discharged, he worked for Old Stone Bank and then Hospital Trust Bank retiring in 1998. Richard was an avid Red Sox and N.E. Patriots fan. He also enjoyed going to PPAC to attend many Broadway Shows. Travel was his passion, visiting most of the United States and Canada. He fell in love with cruising, taking 48 of them, with his best friend Glen Beattie. A special thanks to the people at Travel Odyssey, you helped us see the world.
Richard is survived by his sister Paulette Karkos Berendes and her husband Leo, and two nephews, Michael Karkos and his wife Leslie, Andrew Karkos, and a niece Laura Markarian and her husband Michael. He is also survived by three grandnieces, Phoebe Karkos, Lauren and Megan Markarian and one grand nephew Michael Markarian. Richard is also survived by a family of close special friends.
His funeral will be held on Thursday June 6, 2019 at 8:45 A.M. from the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Raymond Church, 1240 North Main St. Providence at 10 A.M. Burial with military honors will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday 4 to 7 P.M.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 4, 2019
