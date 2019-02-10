Home

Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-0151
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Richard A. "Dick" Hopkins 78, passed away at home on Tuesday February 5th following a courageous battle with cancer. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday February 12th at 12:00 noon in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. Visitation will be held on Tuesday morning prior to the Memorial Service beginning at 10:00am. To read the complete obituary or share an online condolence visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
