HOPKINS, RICHARD A.
Richard A. "Dick" Hopkins 78, passed away at home on Tuesday February 5th following a courageous battle with cancer. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday February 12th at 12:00 noon in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. Visitation will be held on Tuesday morning prior to the Memorial Service beginning at 10:00am. To read the complete obituary or share an online condolence visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 10, 2019