HURLEY, RICHARD A. III
82, of Barrington passed away December 12 at Miriam Hospital in Providence. He was born November 6, 1937 to Elizabeth (Cohane) Hurley and Richard A. Hurley Jr.
Richard was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by those he leaves behind, including his wife Janet (Turbitt) Hurley, daughter Elizabeth Hurley, daughter Lee Marshall and son-in-law Kenney Marshall, and granddaughters Holly and Christie Marshall. He is also survived by his brothers Peter, Robert and John Hurley and his sister Patricia Smith.
Richard graduated from the Providence Country Day School in 1956 and from Providence College in 1963. He also attended the College of the Holy Cross. He was a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. He retired after 31 years as a Juvenile Probation and Parole Officer for the State of RI.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 18 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Luke's Church in Barrington. Calling hours are omitted and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Boys & Girls Club of Providence at bgcprov.org/donate or by sending a check to Boys & Girls Club of Providence, 550 Wickenden Street, Providence, RI 02903. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019