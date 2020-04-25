Home

Richard A. Montanaro


1943 - 2020
Richard A. Montanaro Obituary
MONTANARO , RICHARD A.
of Vail, Arizona, formerly of Charlestown, RI, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the age of 76. Mr. Montanaro was born in Providence, Rhode Island, on July 24, 1943. He was the son of the late Antonio Montanaro and Evelyn (Loffredo) Montanaro of Providence, Rhode Island. He is survived by his wife, Martha (Fahey/Graziano) Montanaro, four Stepchildren: Jacqueline A. Dromgoole of Warwick, Rhode Island; Edward W. Graziano, III of Beverly, Massachusetts; Jeffrey A. Graziano of Brussels, Belgium; and Cassandra J. O'Connell of South Grafton, Massachusetts; 9 Step-grandchildren and 2 Step-great grandchildren. He also leaves a sister, Christine Montanaro of Rhode Island; a brother, David Montanaro of Utah and 2 children by a previous marriage, Dawn Sullivan and Todd Montanaro.
Mr. Montanaro graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science degree and worked as a chemical engineer for the Fram Corporation where he and a colleague developed a duel resin absorption process that removed harmful chemicals from the effluent before being discharged into the water. He later changed careers and became a stock broker for several years before giving up the business world and going back to the University of Rhode Island for his Master of Science Degree in Human Development, Counseling and Family Studies. He worked as a Therapist and had his own practice in Peacedale, Rhode Island, where he worked for 25 years before retiring and moving to Vail, AZ in 2012.
Being a therapist was a passion for Mr. Montanaro. He also loved nature, hiking and birding. He enjoyed playing chess, pickleball and tennis.
No service is planned at this time due to Corvid 19.
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
