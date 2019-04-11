Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary
1081 Mineral Spring Avenue
North Providence, RI
Richard A. Olean Obituary
OLEAN, RICHARD A.,
76, passed away April 5, 2019.
He was the son of the late Anthony and Josephine (DiOrio) Olean; brother of Barbara Malone (Tom) and Beverly Olean; uncle of Cathleen Malone, Susan McMullen (Kevin), Michael Malone (Stephanie), Thomas Malone (Katie), Dennis Malone and the late Steven Malone; great-uncle of Robert Pacheco, Sean Malone and Emily Malone.
Richard had worked as a plumber before retiring. He was a wonderful brother and uncle and a friend to many. He had great faith in God and was a devoted Catholic.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 11 a.m. in The Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1081 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Frank Olean Center, 93 Airport Road, Westerly, RI 02891.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
