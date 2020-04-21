The Providence Journal Obituaries
Richard A. "Rick" Petrella Sr.

Richard A. "Rick" Petrella Sr. Obituary
PETRELLA, SR., RICHARD A. "RICK"
of Cranston passed away Thursday April 16, 2020 at Kent Hospital in Warwick. He was the beloved husband of M. Patricia (Ferrara) Petrella for almost 55 years whom he loved with all his heart. Besides his wife, he leaves three children, Richard A. Petrella Jr., Mark A. Petrella and his wife Tracy and Kim Burns and her husband Paul all of Cranston.
His funeral will be private due to the Covid-19 virus. A Memorial Mass in celebration of his life will be at a later date. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2020
