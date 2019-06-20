PUOPOLO, RICHARD "RICHIE" A.

34, of Glocester, RI and Fall River, MA, left this life on June 16, 2019. Born on February 20, 1985 in Providence, RI, he astounded his parents Richard J. Puopolo of Glocester and Sharon (Schofield) Puopolo of Fall River with his intelligent eyes and infectious smile from the moment he first waved his fist in what grew to be a trademark dance move. Richie was blessed with the love of his second mom, Marybeth Buglio. Richie was big brother and protector to Brianna M. Puopolo and Anthony H. Puopolo. He was the adored first-born grandson of maternal grandparents, Harold and Laraine Schofield of Johnston and paternal grandparents, Carol Puopolo of Glocester and Florida and Richard Puopolo of Florida. The love of his life, Melina Provencer, was also his best friend. Richie prided himself on being the godfather and doting uncle to Kayden, Caleb, Camila, and Anthony. He was the unconditionally loved nephew of Stephen and Karen (Schofield) Saul, Harold T. Schofield III, Daniel Schofield and Albert and Rhonda (Puopolo) Parente. He leaves many cousins and extended family and friends who he loved dearly.

Richie prided himself on following his father into the family business as a window installation manager and problem solver extraordinaire at Window Source of RI. He owned and managed Weathertite Installations and was known to offer work and guidance to those most in need.

Richie's personality was larger than life and he had a heart to match. At this point he would be saying, "What are you writing? Tell them it is beautiful here, with endless beaches, music, dancing and anything your heart could desire. Tell them God's windows are magnificent and only needed a small bit of work. Tell them Matt met me at the Gates of Heaven with two fishing poles in hand and Angel Baby by his side. Tell them that I can make even the sternest angels roar with laughter and look the other way when I want to fly a little too high. Just tell everyone I love them without reservation and will be waiting (impatiently) to greet them when it is their time".

His funeral will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 9:45 AM from the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of Grace Church, Johnston. Burial will follow at St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4-8 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Odie's Place Animal Rescue (odiesplace.org) Dartmouth, MA or the MRSA Survivors Network (http://mrsasurvivors.org)

