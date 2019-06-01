|
Mopps, Richard Adam Scott
25, of Coventry, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born in Providence, he was a son of William Taft and the late Linda DeSanto. He was the beloved husband of Makayla Marie Mopps and loving father of Mason Adam Scott Mopps.
His funeral service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 12Noon at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1PM-4PM. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich.
For full obituary visit, www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on June 1, 2019