Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Mopps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Adam Scott Mopps


1993 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Adam Scott Mopps Obituary
Mopps, Richard Adam Scott
25, of Coventry, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born in Providence, he was a son of William Taft and the late Linda DeSanto. He was the beloved husband of Makayla Marie Mopps and loving father of Mason Adam Scott Mopps.
His funeral service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 12Noon at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1PM-4PM. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich.
For full obituary visit, www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now