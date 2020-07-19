GAFFNEY, RICHARD ALAN
70, of Circuit Dr., Riverside, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020. He was the husband of 40 years of Catherine (Amaral) Gaffney.
Born Nov. 20, 1949, in West Warwick, he was a son of the late John and Dorothy (Wilcox) Gaffney. Richard worked as a Federal Benefits Counselor with the Department of Veterans Affairs for 21 years.
He was a graduate Scituate High School and of Providence College. Richard was a member the National Federation of the Blind of Rhode Island, where he served as President for 18 years, and was also a member of the National Association of Retired and Federal Employees where he served as secretary for several years.
Richard was the brother of Gerald Gaffney, Jacqueline Rossi, and Edward Gaffney, all of Coventry, and of the late Fay Cabral, John Gaffney Jr., Frances Masse, Janice Cabral, Woodrow Gaffney and Kenneth Gaffney. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial mass, Saturday, July 25, at 10am in St. Brendan's Church, Turner Ave., Riverside.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are greatly appreciated to the National Federal of the Blind of RI, PO Box 14404, East Providence, RI 02914 or to the Alzheimer's Association
. of RI, 245 Waterman St. Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. www.rebellofuneralhome.com