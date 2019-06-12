|
|
OLTEDALE, RICHARD ALBERT
91, of Sinking Spring, PA, formerly of East Greenwich and North Kingstown, died on Friday, June 7, 2019. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Sven and Edna (Algren) Oltedale. He was the beloved husband of Bernice P. (Curtis) Oltedale.
Richard was a 1945 graduate of East Greenwich High School and proudly served his country in the Navy during WWII. He was the President of The Bay Mill Inc. in West Warwick until his retirement in 1995. In addition to his work, he served on the Board of Incorporation for Kent County Hospital and was a holder of the Bryant College Key.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his beloved daughter, Deborah J. Chandler and her husband James L. Chandler, Jr. of Sinking Spring, PA, two brothers, David F. Oltedale of West Greenwich and John K. Oltedale of East Greenwich, and two grandsons, Steven M. and Brian D. Chandler. He was a brother of the late Everett M. Oltedale.
His funeral service will take place at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 118 Division St, East Greenwich at 12Noon on Friday, June 14, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 1-4PM. Interment will take place at Glenwood Cemetery, East Greenwich.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to a , will be greatly appreciated.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on June 12, 2019