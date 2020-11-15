Barr, Richard "Dick" Alexander
Richard "Dick" Alexander Barr, age 79, of Lincoln entered heaven on November 12, 2020. Richard was born March 11, 1941 in Providence, RI. He is survived by his wife Barbara A. Barr and children, Scott D. Barr (Joyce), John D. Barr II (Sharon), and Lynda L. Barr (Joseph), as well as his nephew, Eric D. Barr. Richard was the loving grandfather of Richard, Katelyn, Luke, William, Sofia, Andrew and Scott Joseph Barr. He is predeceased by his father, John, mother, Thelma, and sister, Jo-Anne. He is also survived by nieces and nephews whom he loved and cherished.
Richard had a full and successful life. He played football at Tolman and upon graduation entered the Marine Corp; he played football for the Marine Corp as well. He then entered into employment with Blackstone Valley Electric for the next 39 years, serving as a lineman and crew chief. Though dangerous and demanding, he loved his work and the various co-workers and friends he served with. Richard gave back to his community through volunteerism; he coached football for 40 years first at the pre-teen and Pop Warners levels, then he moved onto the high school level. He coached for many years at Lincoln High School (the offensive line) and he coached for 6 years though 2016 at Classical High School. He adored coaching through the years-- teaching the sport he loved and also teaching life lessons to athletes that crossed his path. Above all, he loved his family deeply and we loved him in return. He was a thoughtful, kind man whose favorite saying was, "hey big guy," and "if you need me, you know who to call." He always rang true on that promise. He was the rock of our family, the eternal optimist, finding light in even the darkest times. He enjoyed the summers in Newport and the mountains of New Hampshire, he was a Mason and enjoyed the company of many friends at Fore Court in Cumberland. We will miss him dearly. We wish him a safe journey, and that he may Rest in Peace.
A brief visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by a service at 11:00 am at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave. Lincoln RI. All social distancing and mask protocols will be followed and enforced. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com