ANDREWS, RICHARD
77, of Lincoln, passed peacefully on March 21, 2019. He was the husband of the late Carole (Rivard) Andrews.
Richard was the father of Timothy Andrew of Providence, Mark Andrew of Lincoln, Kelly Labossiere and her husband Christopher of Lincoln, and the late Kyle Andrews. He was the beloved "Papa" to his grandchildren Jonathan and Alicia Andrew and Alexa and Charlotte Labossiere, and great granddaughter Skye.
Calling hours will be Sunday March 24 from 2pm-5pm at Lincoln Funeral Home, 1501 Lonsdale Ave., Lincoln, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10:00 am in St. Jude Church, 301 Front St. Lincoln.
Memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or to Lincoln Little League c/o Lincoln Town Hall, 100 Old River Rd, Lincoln, RI 02865
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 23, 2019