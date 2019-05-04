|
|
CLEARY, RICHARD ARTHUR "DICK"
82, of Cumberland passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Sally (Woodworth) Cleary with whom he shared a marriage of 53 years.
Born in Winthrop, MA on March 20, 1937, he was a son of the late Arthur W. and Annie B. (Critch) Cleary. He grew up in Melrose, MA, attended Melrose High School, Kimball Union Academy, and graduated from Brown University in 1959 with a degree in Classics. While a student at Brown, he was a member of the hockey team. He later became an active member and past president of the Brown Hockey Association. Dick loved the game of hockey and played until the age of 78. For several years, he traveled to Santa Rosa, CA where he was invited to play in Charles Schulz' "Snoopy's Senior World Hockey Tournament". He also enjoyed playing softball, tennis and golf. Dick was an enthusiastic supporter of his daughters' athletic and academic endeavors
Dick was active duty in the US Navy in Washington, DC from 1959-1961 and proudly served in the active reserves from 1961-1967. Dick worked at the New England Life Insurance Company in Boston from 1961-1963, where he met his beautiful wife Sally. He served as a Naval Intelligence Agent in Newport from 1963-1967. For 21 years, Dick worked as a Special Agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. While in the Bureau, he was trained in SWAT and other specialty areas. After his retirement from the FBI, he ran his own private investigating firm until 2003.
He was a member of The Society of Former Agents of the FBI, and Four Corners Community Chapel and Abbott Run Valley Club, both of Cumberland.
Dick is survived by his four loving daughters, Kristin Cleary, Sharon Eastman (Jeff), Sue Ellen Dalton (Mark) and Linda Cleary Ingle; his three treasured grandchildren, Jayne, Annie and Bryce Ingle; his loving sister, Linda Smith of Melrose, MA; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Cleary. He also leaves many wonderful longtime friends.
His funeral will be held Monday, May 6 at 11:00 A.M. in Four Corners Community Chapel, 200 Angell Road, Cumberland. His private burial, with military honors, will be Tuesday in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln Sunday 2:00-5:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dick's memory to Brown University Men's Hockey, Box 1877, Providence, RI 02912 or Four Corners Community Chapel, P.O. Box 7128, Cumberland, RI 02864 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 4, 2019