PENNINGTON, RICHARD B.
70, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Kent Hospital. Husband of 48 years to Colette (Stevenin) Pennington. Born in Woonsocket to the late Arthur and Lillian (Allen) Pennington.
He worked for the Coventry Credit Union for 30+ years, beginning as a manager before becoming the CEO and President.
Surviving are his children, Jeffrey Pennington, Nicole (Brian) Cardarelli, and Gregg (Jessica) Pennington, his siblings Russell, Anne Pennington, Janice Thuot, Ronald and Pamela Michaud and five grandchildren May, Ronin, Wyatt, Luke and Van.
His funeral will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 9:30 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington Street (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in SS. John and Paul Church, Coventry. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. For full obituary, iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 20, 2019