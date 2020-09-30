HOLLAND, RICHARD C.
75, of Peace Dale, R.I. passed away on September 28, 2020 surrounded by love. Rick was the son of the late William H. Holland and Elizabeth (Dinonsie) Holland. He leaves his loving wife Sue of 50 years, his son, William "Tad" and his wife Onna, his daughter, Sarah Kelly, and her husband, Seth. He was the proud grandfather of his treasured grandchildren, Cole and Leah Holland, and Anna, Conor, and Cora Kelly. He was the brother of Bill Holland and Pete Holland, both of Peace Dale.
Rick had an unassuming presence in his town and community and was a friend to all. He was dedicated to his business. He was generous, kind, full of fun, and helped so many people. Rick was a very humble person and very private about his family which was everything to him.
Rick attended SK High School and URI. He served in the United States Army finishing his last two years at a NATO assignment in the Netherlands. He was President of W.H. Holland Electric. Rick was very active serving his hometown and community. He was Chairman of the Building Committee for the addition to South Kingstown High School and Hazard School. Rick was a lifetime member and past President of Station 3 South Kingstown Forestry. He was on the South Kingstown Planning Board for nine years. He was a member of the South Kingstown Jaycees and of the R.I. Electrical League. Also, Rick was very dedicated to South County Hospital. He served on the Nominating Committee, Strategic Planning Committee, and the Building Committee. Rick loved to play golf and visit his many friends at Laurel Lane Golf Course. Rick really enjoyed coaching Little League, basketball and especially soccer. He was very instrumental in the development of the South County Youth Soccer League. Rick will be greatly missed at the Bowling Alley where he visited more than once a day.
To protect the health and well being of his family and friends and to honor his wishes visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Rick's funeral will be private. There will be a Celebration of Life at a safer time.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the South County Health Cancer Center, c/o South County Hospital, 100 Kenyon Avenue, Wakefield, RI, 02879. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com
