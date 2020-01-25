Home

Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Phillips Baptist Church
Cranston, RI
Richard C. Merlino Obituary
Merlino, Richard C.
66, of Warwick passed on Saturday January 18th.
Leaves his mother Angelina (Merola) Merlino, children, Angela and Christopher Merlino, grandchildren, Teanna and Amauri Lanzot and great-grandson Brandon, sisters Jane Dail and Barbara Merlino. Companion of Gail St. Angelo.
Funeral Monday at 11am in the Phillips Baptist Church, Cranston. Visitation Sunday 4-7pm in the Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. For complete obit visit andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 25, 2020
