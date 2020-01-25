|
|
Merlino, Richard C.
66, of Warwick passed on Saturday January 18th.
Leaves his mother Angelina (Merola) Merlino, children, Angela and Christopher Merlino, grandchildren, Teanna and Amauri Lanzot and great-grandson Brandon, sisters Jane Dail and Barbara Merlino. Companion of Gail St. Angelo.
Funeral Monday at 11am in the Phillips Baptist Church, Cranston. Visitation Sunday 4-7pm in the Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. For complete obit visit andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 25, 2020