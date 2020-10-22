1/1
Richard C. Willette
WILLETTE, RICHARD C.
The affable, always-on-the-move Richard C. Willette 77, of the Potowomut section ofWarwick, RI died unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 14. He was born in Providence, RI to the late Napoleon and Sophie (Manco) Willette.
Upon graduating from high school, Richard joined and honorably served in the United States Marine Corps. After his time in the service, Richard earned an associate degree from Roger Williams University. For the better part of his long career in sales and marketing, he was employed by T. Sardelli and Sons of Providence, RI.
Richard is survived by his twin sisters, Joan Siravo and Jane Mazzotta, of Langhorne,PA, his beloved wife of 55 years, Mary (Ambrifi) Willette and his two children, son Richard J. Willette and his wife, Jean Bergeron-Willette of Wakefield, RI and daughter Michelle Clay and her husband Thomas Clay of Cranston, RI as well as grandchildren Zachary, Lauren, and Max Willette.
To all who knew him, Richard will be remembered for his warm, welcoming personality, his wacky sense of humor (often inappropriate), and his compassionate, generous nature; but most of all, Richard will be remembered always as a selfless husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who, at all times, was ready to lend an ear or hand. Richard was an avid motorcyclist and automobile enthusiast who loved spending time on the road. Never one to be cooped up indoors, Richard often would be outdoors walking his dog, swimming in the bay, riding his bicycle, cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events, or simply basking in the sunlight in his yard.
A memorial service honoring and celebrating Richard's life will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Memories & Condolences
October 21, 2020
I worked with Dick at Jake Kaplan's for a few years. Dick was a great guy, I was deeply saddened to learn of his passing. He was certainly a character, but in a refreshing way! I will certainly miss him.
Domenic Nassa
Coworker
