Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Murphy's Law Irish Pub
2 George St.
Pawtucket, RI
Richard Cavanaugh Obituary
Cavanaugh, Richard
Richard Paul Cavanaugh died on the 5th of May 2019 in the company of his younger brother, at the Kent Regency Nursing Home.
Richard was born on November 6, 1937 to James and Amelda Cavanaugh, grew up in Providence, RI and lived in Pawtucket for the last 4 decades of his life.
He is survived by his sister Rita and by his brothers Gerald and Peter.
A memorial to celebrate Richard's life will be held at Murphy's Law Irish Pub at 2 George St. Pawtucket, RI on Saturday, June 29th at noon.
Published in The Providence Journal from June 3 to June 9, 2019
