TWO YEAR ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE DR. RICHARD CERVONE I can't believe 2 years have gone by. I wake up every day hoping this was all a dream. I miss not having you to talk to. I feel like part of me is missing since you have been gone. You were and are my better half. You were full of knowledge and always had a smile on your face. You woke up happy and I will always miss that sense of humor. I pray for strength and guidance every day. I ask why. But I know someday I will find the answer. For now I only have the beautiful memories we had until we meet again. I love you always and forever, my soulmate. Always and Forever, Lori ~ Dad, I can't believe it's been two years since I could hug you, sit with you and talk, laugh at your hilarious jokes, hear your voice, take car rides and talk, and go to our favorite restaurants and laugh. I miss you beyond words and I am truly heartbroken and devastated that you are not here physically. I know that you are with the Lord in heaven and you are my angel. You are in eternal paradise. You were an Earth Angel while on earth and now you are a Heavenly Angel in Heaven. I know that you are with me always. I carry you with me in my heart, soul, and mind. I show Lily your pictures and videos all the time and she smiles and looks at her Papa and touches your pictures. She is so pensive, thoughtful, reflective, and smart like you. In your time on earth, you have taught me so, so much. I vow and promise to make you proud and to implement everything you have taught me each day. I am grateful and blessed to have you as my father and I am grateful to be your daughter. You were and are my best friend and there is no way to fully put into words how much I miss you. There are no words strong enough. I love you forever Dad. Lily loves her Papa forever. Thessalonians 4:13-14 Love, Kendra and Lily ~ Dad, to think that two years have gone by without you is not real. I miss you so much every single day, and I wake up thinking about you every morning when the sun rises. My world was so complete when you were here. You always had a smile on your face no matter what the day brought. I wake up every day thinking of your consistent jovial attitude, and bounce of energy that gravitated every single person to you. You had such a vibrant, loyal, honest and kind nature, and you were truly a diamond in the rough, one of a kind and special. My heart is broken and heavy, and I Talk to God every day, praying for more strength and hope. I know you are guiding me through my life and keeping me moving every day , because life is so hard without you here with me. I know you are always guiding, leading and protecting me from darkness and through my biggest fears. The Power of God and You are blessing me with a heart of courage to get me through my days. Every time I see a star in the sky, all I see is a hopeful heart of hearing your voice again. I love you Dad. Love, Taylor





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store