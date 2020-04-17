Home

Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Richard D. Caparco Sr.

Richard D. Caparco Sr. Obituary
CAPARCO, RICHARD D. SR.
78, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Dolores (Restivo) Caparco for 60 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Antonio and Dorothy (Watson) Caparco.
Richard was the head mechanic at UPS for 30 years before retiring. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, loved antiques and was an avid NASCAR fan.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, Richard (Cindy) Caparco, Jr.; two daughters, Marianne (Paul) Woodruff and Rosemary Elwell; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and three brothers. He was the father of the late Michelle Caparco.
Consistent with precautions due to the Coronavirus, Richard's funeral and burial with Military Honors will be private. There will be a Memorial Mass celebrated at a future date when it is safe for family and friends to gather again.
Live streaming of Richard's private funeral service will be available on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at approximately 10 a.m. Please go to his obituary page at maceroni.com for viewing.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 17, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -