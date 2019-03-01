Home

Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-7744
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
Swan Point Cemetery Historical Chapel
585 Blackstone Boulevard,
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
Richard D. Crowell Sr. Obituary
CROWELL SR, RICHARD D.
age 68, of Old Forge Road, Smithfield, died unexpectedly at home on February 25, 2019. He was born in Providence, the son of the late Robert H. and Dorothy (Richards) Crowell.
He worked as an accountant for Universalist Unitarian Association in Boston, retiring in 2012 and previously working at Hasbro and Monet. Richard was an avid golfer.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Richard D. Crowell, Jr and Alicia of East Providence and his newborn grandson Zachary. He is survived by his siblings; Carol Winsor of SC and David Crowell of Glocester. He was the brother of the late Robert Crowell and Julie Bakula.
His funeral will begin on Monday at 9am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, followed by a Funeral Service at 10am Swan Point Cemetery Historical Chapel, 585 Blackstone Boulevard, Providence. Burial will be at Swan Point Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 3-6pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to RI SPCA, 186 Amaral St., Riverside, RI 02915. www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
