FOSSA, RICHARD D.,
61, passed away unexpectedly on June 13, 2020.
Richard Fossa was a loving father, grandfather, husband, and son, who was devoted to his life-long work in athletics, especially the student bodies of both Narragansett and North Kingstown High School.
Cherished son of G. Richard Fossa, former Mayor of North Providence, and his late beloved mother, Jean Porrazzo Fossa (2013), Richard is survived by his wife, Teri Holmes Fossa, along with his eldest son Corey Fossa, his wife Lindsey, and their children Camden and Collins of Auburn, Alabama; his son Cameron Fossa, PGA of Narragansett, and his daughter Casondra Fossa of Narragansett.
Richard also leaves behind his beloved sister, Lorna Fossa Moretti, her husband, Robert, and their two children -- his godchildren -- Briana and Brandon Moretti of Smithfield.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, June 17th at 11 a.m. in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.
For complete obituary, visit
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
61, passed away unexpectedly on June 13, 2020.
Richard Fossa was a loving father, grandfather, husband, and son, who was devoted to his life-long work in athletics, especially the student bodies of both Narragansett and North Kingstown High School.
Cherished son of G. Richard Fossa, former Mayor of North Providence, and his late beloved mother, Jean Porrazzo Fossa (2013), Richard is survived by his wife, Teri Holmes Fossa, along with his eldest son Corey Fossa, his wife Lindsey, and their children Camden and Collins of Auburn, Alabama; his son Cameron Fossa, PGA of Narragansett, and his daughter Casondra Fossa of Narragansett.
Richard also leaves behind his beloved sister, Lorna Fossa Moretti, her husband, Robert, and their two children -- his godchildren -- Briana and Brandon Moretti of Smithfield.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, June 17th at 11 a.m. in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.
For complete obituary, visit
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.