Mercure, Richard D.
65, of Bowen Court, Willett Avenue, Riverside, died peacefully on August 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving parents.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday September 2, 2020 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday 6-8 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com