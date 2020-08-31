1/1
Richard D. Mercure
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mercure, Richard D.
65, of Bowen Court, Willett Avenue, Riverside, died peacefully on August 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving parents.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday September 2, 2020 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday 6-8 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Funeral
08:45 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Brendan Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W.R. Watson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved