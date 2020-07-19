1/1
Richard D. Routhier
ROUTHIER, RICHARD D.
passed away on July 15 at the age of 65, with his wife by his side. He was the beloved husband of Debra (Ayotte) Routhier, to whom he was married for 39 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Justin (Jennifer) and Giselle; siblings, Ronald and Claudette King; mother, Estelle; and two grandchildren, Kai and Leo. He is predeceased by his father, Gerard.
Richard was born in Central Falls, RI in 1955. He was a loving and kind man who enjoyed jogging, playing basketball, and working in the yard. He volunteered with the Great Works Land Trust and was active in his residential community. He was part of a large French-Canadian extended family, from whom he acquired his love of golf, cribbage, and laughter. Richard took great pleasure in playing with his grandchildren, spending time with his kids, and making his family laugh. His children and grandchildren were the absolute joys of his life. He and his wife moved to Maine in 2012 and spent 8 wonderful years together in their dream home by the sea. He will be missed most dearly by his family and friends.
Due to the precautions being taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, Richard's memorial service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Richard Routhier may be made in support of the Cusack Laboratory at Massachusetts General Hospital. Checks can be mailed to Massachusetts General Hospital c/o Development Office, Attn: Tyrone Latin, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Donors should make checks payable to "Mass General—Cusack Laboratory Fund" and include the name Richard Routhier on the memo line.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Richard's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com
Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road Wells, ME 04090. www.bibbermemorial.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bibber Memorial Chapel
111 Chapel Road
Wells, ME 04090
(207) 646-6133
Memories & Condolences
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Bibber Family
