|
|
WELDON, RICHARD D.
77, passed away on July 30, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Horace and Marjorie (Garnett) Weldon and stepson of the late Alice Weldon.
Richard served in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. He received a bachelor's degree in business, Magna Cum Laude, from Bryant College before entering a career in manufacturing. Richard was a fun-loving person, who enjoyed going to the beach and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Courtney Allen and her husband, Jason, and three grandchildren, Justin, Nathan, and Benjamin Allen.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5:30-7:30 pm in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial in Highland Memorial Park will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 4, 2019